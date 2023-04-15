Colás’ RBI single in 10th gives White Sox win over Orioles
By PATRICK ROSE
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Yasmani Grandal tied the game in the 10th inning with a bloop RBI double and Óscar Colás followed it up with a game-ending RBI single to give the White Sox a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert got the win, despite giving up an unearned run in the ninth. The Orioles scored in the top of the 10th. Jorge Mateo led off with a sacrifice bunt to move Terin Vavra to third and Adley Rutschmann beat out a double play to score Vavra to put the Orioles ahead 6-5. Baltimore reliever Logan Gillaspie was given the loss.