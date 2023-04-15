Dortmund wastes great chance to move level with Bayern

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has conceded three late goals against 10-man Stuttgart and squandered the chance to capitalize on Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Gio Reyna temporarily fired Dortmund level with Bayern at the top of the table when he scored in injury time. There was still time for Silas Katompa Mvumpa to score Stuttgart’s even later equalizer for 3-3. It leaves Dortmund two points behind Bayern with six rounds remaining. Hoffenheim forward Andrej Kramarić struck what seemed a decisive blow in the title race with a free kick that canceled Benjamin Pavard’s opening goal for Bayern. But Dortmund failed to make the most of its two-goal lead against a 10-man team for the whole second half.

