Germán leads Yankees over Twins 6-1 after sticky stuff flap

NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán retired his first 16 batters, staying in the game after an extensive sticky substance check by umpires, leading the New York Yankees over the Twins 6-1. Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo homered and Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double for New York, which stopped the Twins’ four-game winning streak. Germán struck out a career-high 11 and didn’t allow a hit until Christian Vázquez singled. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected for arguing with the umpires after Germán was checked by crew chief James Hoye and allowed to remain in the game.

