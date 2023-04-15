Harden scores 23 as 76ers cruise past Nets 121-101 in Game 1
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory. Tobias Harris added 19 points and the 76ers hit 21 3s in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001. The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday. Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.