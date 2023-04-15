José Ramírez’s 1st homer lifts Guardians over Nationals 6-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — José Ramírez drove his first homer of the season into the second deck for a two-run, go-ahead shot in the fifth inning and the Cleveland Guardians erased a deficit for the second consecutive game to beat the Washington Nationals 6-4. Ramírez is a four-time AL All-Star who had surgery in November to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. He is first or second on the Guardians in average, RBIs and lugging percentage this season. After a rain delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes Saturday, Washington went ahead 3-0 in the first inning off Zach Plesac. Keibert Ruiz finished with three hits and two RBIs for the Nationals. But Ramírez capped the comeback.

