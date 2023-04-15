Kirkwood picks up 1st IndyCar pole with Long Beach run
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kirkwood won the first pole of his IndyCar career with a flying fast lap around the downtown streets of Long Beach. The Andretti Autosport crew erupted in celebration when the 24-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, returned to his pit stall. Kirkwood was immediately congratulated by teammate Romain Grosjean and team owner Michael Andretti. He is in his second season of IndyCar. Kirkwood will lead the field to green Sunday in the most prestigious street course race in the United States.