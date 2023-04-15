Knight scores 2, US routs Czech Republic 9-1 in world semis
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Captain Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured its tournament-record 22nd berth in the women’s hockey world championship gold-medal game with a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic. The victory sets up a potential showdown against cross-border rival Canada in the championship game Sunday. Canada, which eked out a 3-2 overtime win over Sweden in the quarterfinals, plays Switzerland in the other semifinal. Adela Sapovalivova scored for the Czechs, who are making their Group A debut in the tournament after winning their first tournament bronze medal last year.