Mbappé, Messi score as PSG beats Lens 3-0 to move 9 clear

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi scored a goal each as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain profited from a red card to beat second-place Lens 3-1 and move nine points clear of its rival. Marseille can go above Lens with a home win against struggling Troyes on Sunday. There are seven games left after this weekend’s round. Lens was in complete control until midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off for a reckless challenge on right back Achraf Hakimi in the 19th minute. Rennes beat Reims 3-0 in Saturday’s other league game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.