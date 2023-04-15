Peralta, Dodgers come back for 2-1 win over Cubs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Peralta hit a walk-off two-run single and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs. Miguel Vargas beat out Seiya Suzuki’s throw to home plate on a ground ball single to short right by Peralta, giving the Dodgers their first walk-off win of the season. Shelby Miller (1-0) got the win after Michael Grove gave up one run, two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Patrick Wisdom hit a home run, and the Cubs wasted five scoreless innings from Jameson Taillon. Michael Fulmer (0-1) gave up a single to James Outman, a double to Vargas and pinch-hitter Peralta’s winning hit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.