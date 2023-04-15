Randle back from injury, starting for Knicks in Game 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle is in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers after missing the final five games of the regular season with a sprained left ankle. Randle hasn’t played since March 29, when he rolled his ankle against Miami. He had played in New York’s first 77 games before getting hurt. Randle was limited in practice this week, but New York’s leading scorer, who averaged a career-high 25.1 points, tested his ankle during pregame warmups and is ready to go. The Cavs will get back starting small forward Isaac Okoro, who missed the final six games with sore knee.

