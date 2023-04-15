Stanford wins 4th straight NCAA gymnastics championship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Fred Richard of Michigan won three individual crowns — including the all-around — and Stanford’s Asher Hong and Taylor Burkhart went 1-2 in the vault to help the Cardinal win their fourth consecutive title at the NCAA gymnastics championships. Stanford won its ninth national title with 422.458 points, 2.569 ahead of Richard and the second-place Wolverines. Illinois was third, followed by Oklahoma, Nebraska and Penn State. Richard beat out fellow-Wolverine Virgil Watkins and win the parallel bars and his 14.433 on the high bar edged second-place Donte McKinney of Nebraska by 0.067. Stanford’s Nick Kuebler and Richard each scored a 14.800, but Kuebler won the tiebreaker to capture the floor title — the sophomore’s first individual championship.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.