United States wins figure skating World Team Trophy

TOKYO (AP) — Reigning world pairs silver medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier finished first in free skate to lead the United States to its fifth figure skating World Team Trophy. Knierim and Frazier, first after the Friday’s short program, received 147.87 points in the free skate to finish 4.18 points ahead of Japanese skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara to give their team a 17-point lead. Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy were third with 130.22 points. Jason Brown landed a triple axel, double axel sequence and six more triple jumps to receive 183.43 points and finish third in the men’s free skate. The 10 points he received was enough to secure the gold for the Americans.

