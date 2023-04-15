Wiggins set to return for Warriors for Game 1 vs. Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins is set to return to the court for Golden State for the first time in more than two months when the defending-champion Warriors open the playoffs against the Sacramento Kings. Coach Steve Kerr said that Wiggins will be active for Game 1 of the first-round series after missing the final 25 games of the regular season to deal with an undisclosed family matter. Kerr gave no details on how he plans to use Wiggins. Wiggins rejoined the team earlier this month and has been practicing for a little more than a week. Now he is set to get back onto the court for a game for the first time since Feb. 13.

