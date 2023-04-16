Alonso, Mets rally to beat A’s 4-3 in 10 and complete sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pete Alonso tied the score in the ninth inning with his major league-leading eighth home run, and the New York Mets beat the struggling Oakland Athletics 4-3 in 10 innings to complete a three-game sweep. Eduardo Escobar scored the go-ahead in the 10th on a wild pitch by Sam Moll. Francisco Lindor and Tommy Pham also homered for the Mets, who won their fourth straight. Brandon Nimmo made two diving catches in center field, including one that saved the game in the ninth. David Robertson pitched out of trouble in the 10th for his fourth save. Lindor’s third homer of the series came two days after he set a franchise record for shortstops with seven RBIs.

