Arsenal held again as West Ham fight back for 2-2 draw

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal blew another two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with West Ham and prompt further questions over the Premier League leader’s title bid. Mikel Arteta’s team drew with Liverpool last week after leading 2-0 and the same happened again at London Stadium. Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard had fired Arsenal into a controlling lead but goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen meant the Gunners could only extend their lead over second place Manchester City to four points. Defending champions City have a game in hand and also host Arsenal at Etihad Stadium later this month.

