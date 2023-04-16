Defrel gives Sassuolo rare Serie A win against Juventus
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MILAN (AP) — Halftime substitute Grégoire Defrel has scored to give Sassuolo only its third-ever Serie A victory against Juventus in 21 matches with a 1-0 win. Defrel struck in the second half and Juventus also almost conceded an own-goal in a largely mediocre appearance from Massimiliano Allegri’s team. Seventh-place Juventus had been making a push for the Europe spots despite a 15-point penalty for false accounting. Juventus hosts runaway league leader Napoli next weekend. Roma hosts Udinese later Sunday looking to consolidate third place in Serie A.