Grissom RBI, Albies HR push Braves past Royals 5-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth, Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4. Albies’ 376-foot solo homer to right field in the fourth inning was his fifth RBI of the series. Zack Greinke gave up four runs on four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 4 in the seventh.

