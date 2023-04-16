Hurricanes face Islanders, aim for deeper NHL playoffs push

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes will meet the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game 1 of that best-of-7 series is Monday night in Raleigh. The Hurricanes are in the playoffs for the fifth straight season and claimed a third straight division title this year. But they haven’t made it past the second round since 2019. The Islanders missed last year’s playoffs after two straight deep postseason runs. The Islanders look set to get star center Mathew Barzal back from a lower-body injury that sidelined him the last 23 games.

