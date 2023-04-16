Kane, Tarasenko among NHL’s most impactful midseason trades

The New York Rangers made the biggest splash at the trade deadline with the addition of Patrick Kane just weeks after getting Vladimir Tarasenko. The veteran forwards bolstered the Rangers’ top two lines and give coach Gerard Gallant different options as he juggles them in search of the right mix. Tarasenko was acquired from St. Louis on Feb. 9. He had eight goals and 13 assists in 31 games with the Rangers after having 10 goals and 19 assists in 39 games with the Blues. Kane came over from Chicago on Feb. 28. He totaled five goals and seven assists in 19 games with the Rangers after having 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games with the Blackhawks.

