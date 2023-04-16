Stars-Wild in NHL playoffs with top rookies from 2 years ago

DALLAS (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Jason Robertson have gone from top rookies to the leading scorers on their teams. They face each other in the first round of the NHL playoffs when Central Division rivals Minnesota and Dallas open their best-of-7 series Monday night in Dallas. Robertson is quick to point out that when he finished second to Kaprizov for the Calder Trophy two years ago, it wasn’t even a close vote. Kaprizov got 99 first-place votes, Robertson got the other. Robertson this season became Dallas’ first 100-point scorer. Kaprizov had 75 points in 67 games after missing a month with a lower-body injury.

