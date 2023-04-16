Wade Miley stars as Brewers beat Yu Darvish, Padres 1-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wade Miley pitched seven sharp innings and Devin Williams escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 1-0. Brian Anderson hit a sacrifice fly in the second for the game’s only run as Milwaukee took three of four in the series. The Brewers also improved to 4-3 on a 10-game trip. Miley allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked none. San Diego threatened in the second, putting a runner on third with one out, but Miley struck out Trent Grisham and Jose Azocar. San Diego wasted a dominant performance by Darvish, who struck out 12 in seven innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.