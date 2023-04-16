Wisdom, Bellinger HRs lift Cubs to 3-2 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Wisdom homered for the third straight game, Cody Bellinger also went deep and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2. Wisdom and Bellinger connected back-to-back in the sixth inning, and the Cubs took two of three in the series. Drew Smyly allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Chris Taylor homered for the Dodgers, who scored six runs all weekend. Julio Urías gave up two earned runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, the first time this season he allowed multiple runs in a start. Wisdom became the third Cubs player to hit three home runs in a series at Dodger Stadium, joining Dave Kingman and Gary Matthews.

