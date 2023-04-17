49ers sign Conley, Hyder, Jennings to 1-year deals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year contract. The 49ers also announced that receiver Jauan Jennings signed his one-year exclusive rights free agent contract tender. Conley played for Houston and Tennessee last season and had four catches for 48 yards in nine games. Hyder returns to the Niners after having 19 tackles, three passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one sack in 16 games last season. Jennings had 35 catches for 416 yards and one TD last season.

