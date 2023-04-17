AP source: Jets’ Quinnen Williams skips start of workouts

A person with knowledge of the situation says New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is not attending the start of the team’s voluntary workouts while he seeks a contract extension. Williams is staying away from the team while the sides negotiate a potential new deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams don’t announce who doesn’t attend the voluntary offseason program. Williams’ absence Monday was expected after he said in January he wouldn’t participate without a new contract. NFL Network first reported Williams was not present Monday as the Jets began their offseason program.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.