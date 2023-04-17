AP source: NFL now reviewing Commanders sale agreement

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the NFL is reviewing the sale agreement of the Washington Commanders. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson agreed in principle last week to buy the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder for $6.05 billion. The group submitted a fully financed, non-exclusive bid for the Commanders. The league is now looking over that agreement before sending it back for final signatures. Further steps include evaluation by the NFL’s finance committee and a vote by owners. Three-quarters must approve to make it official.

