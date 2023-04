CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow walked through the Cincinnati Bengals locker room on Monday with the same confident stroll he often displays on game day. Burrow, sporting a headband, smiled and joked with his teammates. The two-time defending AFC North champion Bengals were officially back to work. Cincinnati held its first day of offseason workouts on Monday, and Burrow led the way.

