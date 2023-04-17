Chargers value leadership new LB Eric Kendricks will provide
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers started voluntary workouts on Monday, welcoming new inside linebacker Eric Kendricks after he signed a two-year contract in March. Kendricks had seven 100-tackle seasons in eight years with the Minnesota Vikings, while also building a reputation as a respected leader on and off the field. Coach Brandon Staley expects Kendricks to significantly improve a defense that finished last in the league in yards per carry allowed.