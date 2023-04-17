Chiefs’ Mahomes: ankle recovering as offseason work begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such the focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February. The Chiefs began their offseason program Monday, though most of their players will spend the first two weeks of voluntary workouts at home and meeting through Zoom. That includes Mahomes, who has gathered a group of wide receivers, running backs and tight ends at his home in Texas for the second straight year for their own workouts. Mahomes said his ankle is doing well and that he doesn’t expect to have any limitations when training camp rolls around in late July.

