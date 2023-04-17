Creighton finds Nembhard’s replacement in Aggies’ Ashford

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Utah State’s Steven Ashworth is transferring to Creighton. The move comes less than two weeks after point guard Ryan Nembhard’s surprising decision to leave the Bluejays. The All-Mountain West Conference first-team pick fills a critical need for a team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight and could bring back as many as four starters. Ashworth averaged 16 points per game for the Aggies last season. Nembhard started all 64 of his games in two seasons at Creighton and caught coach Greg McDermott off guard when he decided to enter the transfer portal 10 days after the Bluejays’ season ended.

