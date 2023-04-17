Dani Alves in court to testify in sexual assault probe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves is in court to testify to a judge investigating a sexual assault accusation against him. Alves has been in jail since Jan. 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. The Brazilian soccer player has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual. The court has denied Alves’ request to be freed on bail while the investigation continues. It says he is a flight risk. A trial has not been set. Alves was detained based on evidence gathered from the initial probe by authorities and testimony from the player, the alleged victim and witnesses.

