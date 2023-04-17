Draymond Green ejected from playoff game for flagrant foul

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from a playoff game after stomping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis. The play happened in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the first-round playoff series after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound. With the Warriors pushing the ball up court and Sabonis on the ground, Green took a hard step right on Sabonis’ chest. Sabonis stayed down for a a few minutes as the officials reviewed the play. Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green’s leg and Green was given a flagrant-2 foul that led to an automatic ejection.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.