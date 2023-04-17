Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:59 AM

Dream day: UCF’s Plumlee stars on baseball, football fields

KTVZ

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

John Rhys Plumlee is the consummate two-sport athlete for Central Florida. Plumlee went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs in Friday’s 12-3 win over Memphis before he left the game in the seventh inning and raced to the football stadium. Then he threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Knights’ spring football game. Plumlee called it one of the coolest days of his life. Plumlee led the Knights to eight wins and a bowl as starting quarterback last season. He’s started 35 of 36 games in center field this spring and is batting .291.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content