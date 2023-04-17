Golden Knights enter series vs. Jets with plenty to prove

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas heads into the NHL playoffs with home-ice advantage in the Western Conference, but the Golden Knights in many ways are flying under the radar. They are the third-most likely team to represent the West in the Stanley Cup Final, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, behind Colorado and Edmonton. The Knights play the Winnipeg Jets in a first-round series. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The Jets captured the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

