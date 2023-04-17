Kenya’s Obiri breaks late to win women’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Hellen Obiri says the biggest lesson she took from her first major marathon experience in New York last month was to be patient. It paid off in her first Boston Marathon, when the Kenyan broke away in the final 2 miles to win the women’s title, crossing the finish line in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 38 seconds. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed another seven seconds behind by Israeli Lonah Salpeter. Obiri said she felt a lot more comfortable in her approach after finishing sixth in the New York Marathon last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.