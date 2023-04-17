Mallorca beats Celta 1-0 to end poor run in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Mallorca’s struggles on the road in the Spanish league are finally over. A 1-0 win at Celta Vigo has ended the team’s seven-match winless streak in away matches. The run started before the World Cup last year. Amath Ndiaye scored a 21st-minute winner for Mallorca. It was coming off six losses and a draw on the road in the league. It hadn’t won anywhere in six straight matches. The result lifted the club coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre to 11th place. It is one point in front of 12th-placed Celta. The Vigo team was seeking a win after consecutive draws.

