Patrick Wisdom hits 2 more homers as Cubs pound Athletics

By BEN ROSS
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit two more homers and drove in four runs, leading Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs to a 10-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Wisdom, who played at nearby Saint Mary’s College, connected for a solo drive in the second inning and a three-run shot in the eighth. He has five homers during a four-game streak and eight homers on the season, tied for the big league lead. Ian Happ added three RBIs and Cody Bellinger had a career-high five hits as the Cubs won for the eighth time in 11 games.

