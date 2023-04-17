Rangers ace Jacob deGrom leaves start with sore right wrist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom left his start against the Kansas City Royals after four hitless innings because of a sore right wrist. The team said deGrom was removed as a precaution. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes. Beset by injuries the past two seasons with the New York Mets, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner signed a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas as a free agent in December. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in four starts for the Rangers.

