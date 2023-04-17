Stars’ Pavelski leaves after a hit becomes minor on review

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas center Joe Pavelski left Game 1 of the Stars’ playoff series after taking a massive hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, who was not assessed a major penalty for that after a lengthy replay review by officials. Dumba did get a two-minute minor for roughing, though officials had initially said they were reviewing a five-minute major penalty after the play midway through the second period Monday night. A play involving Pavelski in the 2019 playoffs helped lead the NHL to expand its video review process to allow officials to review major penalties to determine whether the call was accurate. That change gave referees the option to reduce a major penalty to a minor.

