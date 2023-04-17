Yankee Stadium’s 100th anniversary to be marked Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium. The ballpark opened April 18, 1923, with Babe Ruth hitting the first home run in a 4-1 win over Boston before 74,200, at the time called the largest crowd to see a baseball game. It was America’s first three-deck stadium and became synonymous with the World Series. The Yankees won 26 titles by the time it was torn down after the 2008 season and replaced by a more modern version across 161st St.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.