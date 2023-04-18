AP source: Rams working to send WR Robinson to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers are working on a deal that would send wide receiver Allen Robinson to Pittsburgh. A source with knowledge of the pending agreement tells the Associated Press Los Angeles would send Robinson and a seventh-round pick in the draft to the Steelers for one of Pittsburgh’s two seventh-round picks. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is not official until Robinson passes a physical.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.