Chisholm’s homer leads Marlins over Giants 4-2

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2. Jorge Soler had three hits and Luis Arraez singled twice for the Marlins, who have won six of seven. Marlins starter Edward Cabrera limited San Francisco to two runs and six hits over six innings. Cabrera walked two and struck out eight. The Giants lost their fifth straight. San Francisco starter Alex Wood exited early because of a left hamstring strain.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.