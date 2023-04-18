Haener, Thompson-Robinson, Bennett among Day 3 QB prospects

NFL teams searching for the next Brock Purdy should have plenty of candidates when it comes to Day 3 of the NFL draft. After Purdy went from “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick of the 2022 draft to the starter in the NFC championship game for the San Francisco 49ers, other teams might be much more willing to take a chance on a late-round quarterback. There are several intriguing prospects who all have some of the tools necessary to succeed at the next level but come with questions about size, arm strength or decision-making.

