MLB uses Atlantic League to test more rule changes
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball isn’t done tinkering with potential rule changes for the sport. The league announced a series of experimental rules Tuesday that will be used in the Atlantic League this season, including a designated pinch runner, “double-hook” designated hitter rule and further limitations on a pitcher’s ability to make pickoff moves. The Atlantic League is an independent, minor league that has been a designated MLB Partner League since 2019, helping the sport test new rules. Some of the rules have stuck and eventually been used in the big leagues, while others haven’t.