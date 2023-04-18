Morant game-time decision for Grizzlies in Game 2 vs. Lakers
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant suffered no ligament damage to his right hand in Memphis’ Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and will be a game-time decision Wednesday night for Game 2. Morant had an MRI on Monday showing nothing more than bruising to the tissue between the bones. The fourth-year guard originally hurt that hand April 7 when Memphis clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference during a win at Milwaukee. Jenkins said Morant is dealing with pain and soreness with symptoms slightly improving from Sunday. Morant will test his hand Wednesday to see if he can play.