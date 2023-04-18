Morant game-time decision for Grizzlies in Game 2 vs. Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant suffered no ligament damage to his right hand in Memphis’ Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and will be a game-time decision Wednesday night for Game 2. Morant had an MRI on Monday showing nothing more than bruising to the tissue between the bones. The fourth-year guard originally hurt that hand April 7 when Memphis clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference during a win at Milwaukee. Jenkins said Morant is dealing with pain and soreness with symptoms slightly improving from Sunday. Morant will test his hand Wednesday to see if he can play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.