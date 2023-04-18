Ohtani homers 100 years after Babe, leads Angels over Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani homered on the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium, following Babe Ruth’s example with a loud two-run drive in the first inning that started the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 win over New York. In a starry matchup that included three AL MVPs, Ohtani turned on an 88.7 mph sweeper from Clarke Schmidt and hit a 116.7 mph shot into the Yankees bullpen in right-center, 391 feet from home plate. Ruth hit a three-run homer when the original Yankee Stadium opened across 161st St. on April 18, 1923.

