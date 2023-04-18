Ostapenko beats Raducanu in 1st round at Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko swept past Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-1 at the Porsche Grand Prix for the British player’s second consecutive first-round loss. Ostapenko broke Raducanu twice in the first set and ran away with the match in the second as she broke Raducanu to love in consecutive service games. Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina was resoundingly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Paula Badosa to become the first seeded player to be eliminated. Badosa moves on to play qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the next round.

