Panthers have no reservations about QB Bryce Young’s size

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team has no reservations about Bryce Young’s height as it prepares to make the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft. The Panthers are also considering three other quarterbacks with the pick, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. But Young has emerged as the clear favorite despite his 5-foot-10 stature. Young is listed as a strong favorite to be the top pick, per Fan Duel Sportsbook. Still, Fitterer insists the Panthers haven’t made up their mind on the top pick. But he made it clear the team isn’t likely to trade down from the No. 1 spot.

