Rays lefty Springs put on IL, meets with Tommy John surgeon

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a left elbow flexor strain that may require Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old Springs met Tuesday with Dr. Keith Meister, who specializes in the elbow ligament replacement procedure. Springs was a breakout star during the Rays’ 13-0 start to the season, working 13 scoreless innings in his first two starts. Manager Kevin Cash says Springs will likely make a decision in a day or two about how to address the injury.

