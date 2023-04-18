Red Sox top Twins 5-4 in 10 on Verdugo’s unusual hit

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo singled home the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning on a fly ball that barely stayed fair at Fenway Park, giving the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in a bizarre finish. Umpires needed a few minutes to review Verdugo’s drive, which bounced off the low wall in right field just short of Pesky’s Pole, before officially declaring it a hit and the game over. That sparked a second round of celebrating by the Red Sox, who got 11 strikeouts from starter Chris Sale but little offense until the end. Reese McGuire had just tied it with a two-run single as the Red Sox rallied after allowing two runs in the top of the 10th. Max Kepler homered for Minnesota.

