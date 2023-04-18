Road to US Open begins, some LIV Golf players take a pass

U.S. Open qualifying starts this week and a dozen or so LIV Golf players already have decided they won’t be playing the third major of the year. Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson and Lee Westwood are among those who chose not to enter. All are well outside the top 100 in the world and have no avenues to get in. A few others are pinning their hopes on either winning or a high finish in the PGA Championship as their only way in. Sergio Garcia signed up for the 36-hole qualifier in May. He hasn’t missed the Open since 1999. It’s his first time qualifying since 2011.

